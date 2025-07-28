AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after buying an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,730,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after purchasing an additional 329,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,631,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,123.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,027.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.67. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $55,486,962 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

