Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,694 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $73,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $205,641,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.05.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $801.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.88 and its 200-day moving average is $857.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

