Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,554 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $93,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after acquiring an additional 964,426 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chevron by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,503,000 after acquiring an additional 835,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE CVX opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.