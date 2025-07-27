Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $70.81 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,923 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $70,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 612,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

