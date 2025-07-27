Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $61.07 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,286 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $61,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

