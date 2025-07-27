Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $59.38 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.44% of First Solar worth $59,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Solar by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Solar by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,045,000 after purchasing an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of FSLR opened at $185.32 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.