Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $105.84 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $105,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

