Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $105.84 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $105,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:WELL opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.