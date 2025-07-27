Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 35,384 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $79,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

