Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 82,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 185,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $348,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

