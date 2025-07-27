Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 229,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 306,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Yatsen Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $758.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 816.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

