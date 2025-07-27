Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,805% from the previous session’s volume of 6,884 shares.The stock last traded at $54.39 and had previously closed at $54.33.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF accounts for 38.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 128.92% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $803,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

