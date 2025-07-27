Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.13 Million

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $1.22 thousand worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Islamic Coin

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,222,849,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,410,582 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Wrapped Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,222,799,333.040092 with 1,984,373,419.6071014 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.02855077 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

