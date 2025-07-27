Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) vs. Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Worthington Steel and Metallus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metallus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Metallus has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Metallus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Worthington Steel has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.58% 9.43% 5.95% Metallus -2.05% 0.31% 0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and Metallus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.09 billion 0.52 $110.70 million $2.18 14.60 Metallus $1.08 billion 0.66 $1.30 million ($0.50) -33.98

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Metallus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

