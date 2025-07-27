Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of HPS opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

