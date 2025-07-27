Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

