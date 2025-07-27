Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,709 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,000. The trade was a -396.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.