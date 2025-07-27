Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $189.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $191.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.