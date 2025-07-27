Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Maestria Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 189,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 134,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE APO opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
