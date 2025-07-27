Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,696,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 238,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 181,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.03 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 122.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.