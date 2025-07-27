Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

