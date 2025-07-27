Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.62% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DTEC opened at $50.37 on Friday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.