Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 268,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.31.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.28. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

