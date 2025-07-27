Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

