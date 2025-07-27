Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 812 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,065,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,885,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

