Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,978 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 100,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $21.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.