Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 205.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.75.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $378.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.70 and its 200 day moving average is $365.63. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

