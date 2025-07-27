Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,315 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

