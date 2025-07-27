Wall Street Zen Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $966.19 million, a P/E ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 82,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.