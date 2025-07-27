Wall Street Zen Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.95 on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GSK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 652,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GSK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

