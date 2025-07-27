Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 64665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a market cap of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
