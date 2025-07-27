Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 64665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

