Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 4,547 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $29.77 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

