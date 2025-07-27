Waddell & Associates LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 809,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,129,000.

USMV opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

