Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

