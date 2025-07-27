Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.300–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.025. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$430.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.1 million. Wabash National also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -1.300–1.000 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE WNC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

