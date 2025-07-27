Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on August 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.12.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.