Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on August 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.12.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
