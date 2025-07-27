Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 25609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.19 million, a P/E ratio of 248.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

About Volt Information Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.