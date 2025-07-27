Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $94.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.90 billion.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.
Volkswagen Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 22.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.
