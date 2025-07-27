Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $94.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.90 billion.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Volkswagen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

