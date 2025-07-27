Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 7.3%
NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $198.00 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.
Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
