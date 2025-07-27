Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.34 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 1255442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $922,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 359,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,788.47. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,278,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,980,508.80. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

