Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRXGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.