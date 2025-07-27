Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $14.67 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

