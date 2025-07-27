Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,069 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.20% of KB Home worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 51.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in KB Home by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 35.6% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

KB Home Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE KBH opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

