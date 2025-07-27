Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 46,138 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

