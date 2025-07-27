Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $6.41 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.58% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14,079.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

