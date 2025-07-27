Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 19,365 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 116,827 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABM Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.48%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $3,730,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.