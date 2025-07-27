Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

