Tyler J. Wilcox Purchases 400 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,012.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.89. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.39 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

