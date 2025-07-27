TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12, RTT News reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 237.87%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $68.95 on Friday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291 in the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

