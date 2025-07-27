Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 2,531 shares.The stock last traded at $65.49 and had previously closed at $63.90.

Trend Micro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Trend Micro had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $465.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

