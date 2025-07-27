Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 24th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, resorts, and related gaming facilities. These equities give investors ownership in firms that generate revenue from gambling activities, hospitality services, and entertainment. Their performance is often tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,441,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Sharplink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.37. 680,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $175.59 and a one year high of $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.65.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.98. 1,227,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,656. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44.

